Fiery Republican presidential hopefuls debate as Trump rallies nearby

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Five Republican presidential hopefuls clashed on the debate stage Wednesday over Ukraine, China, and the future path of the party, while saving some of their ire for the absent frontrunner, Donald Trump.

While they appeared united in their support of Israel and its war against Hamas, the challengers engaged in a tense third televised debate barely two months before the all-important first votes in the White House nomination battle.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy voiced fury about their party's recent political losses, one day after state election results highlighted voter aversion to restrictions on abortion rights.

Meanwhile the ex-president, leading in every major Republican nomination poll, snubbed the Miami event and instead held a rally just a few miles away, maintaining his strategy of refusing to debate challengers.

The remaining candidates in a thinning field have little prospect for meaningful breakthroughs against the populist leader of the hard-right Make America Great Again movement -- even though Trump faces multiple criminal indictments and will spend much of the next year ahead of the 2024 election in courtrooms.

But DeSantis, currently polling in second, swiftly pointed out Trump's absence and delivered a glancing blow, telling viewers: "He said Republicans were going to get tired of winning. Well, we saw last night. I'm sick of Republicans losing."

Trump "owes it to you to be on this stage and explain why he should get another chance."