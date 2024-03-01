Open Menu

FIFA Launches New Tool To Track Qualifying Race To 2025 Mundial De Clubes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) FIFA has launched an online club ranking tool to let fans track their teams' progress in the race to reach the inaugural Mundial de Clubes in 2025.

The maiden Mundial de Clubes, featuring 32 teams, will be staged in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

Fans and media will find which teams around the world have qualified or are still in the running to the competition, as well as the available slots and the qualification criteria for each confederation.

The tool, available on FIFA's official website, features seven sections. The central section features all teams that have qualified for the tournament either as continental champions or those who have clinched their place via the ranking pathway. The remaining six sections are each dedicated to one of FIFA's six confederations.

