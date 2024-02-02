FIFA Museum embraces record visitors in 2023

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The FIFA Museum, the home of international football history and culture, reached a new milestone in 2023 by welcoming 273,000 visitors, the highest number since its opening in Zurich eight years ago.

A further 350,000 online visitors explored the museum's digital exhibitions, while six million fans around the world engaged with the museum's cultural and educational content over the course of the year, the museum announced on Thursday.

"We are delighted to have connected with a vast community of football and culture lovers, both in person and through our digital platforms.

The year 2023 was highly successful in carrying out the FIFA Museum's mission and responsibility to share the magic of football with the entire world," said Managing Director Marco Fazzone.

The museum's diverse program began in February, 2023, with the guest exhibition "Paolo Rossi, un Ragazzo d'oro", in collaboration with the Paolo Rossi Foundation, offering an intimate portrayal of the life and illustrious career of the Italian football legend.