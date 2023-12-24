Open Menu

FIFA President, Football Legends Visit Regional Training Center In Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has visited the Regional Training Center in Jeddah, accompanied by the President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Yasser Al Misehal, Vice President Lamia bint Ibrahim Bahian, Secretary-General Ibrahim Al-Qasim, and a number of international football legends.

Infantino met with female and male talents at the Center, commending the distinguished potential of the Center, reflecting the great development in football in the Kingdom.

He also listened to a briefing by the technical director at the SAFF Nasser Larguet about the Center’s work mechanisms and future plans based on strategies to enhance regional training centers to improve football in the Kingdom.

Al Misehal said that Infantino’s visit to Jeddah-based Center, which came on the sidelines of his attendance of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, was of prime significance for FIFA to cooperate with SAFF to improve football in the Kingdom and expand the game base among all age categories.

