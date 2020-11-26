UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA President Infantino Expresses Regret Over Death Of Diego Maradona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:20 AM

FIFA President Infantino Expresses Regret Over Death of Diego Maradona

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed regret over the death of great Argentine forward Diego Maradona.

On Wednesday, the Argentine Football Association confirmed that Maradona had died of a heart attack at the age of 60.

"Today is an unbelievably sad day. Our Diego left us. Our hearts - of all of us who loved him for how he was, and for what he represented - have stopped beating for a moment. Our silence, our tears, our pain is the only thing we are feeling deep inside us at this time," Infantino said on late Wednesday, as quoted by FIFA.

The FIFA head has praised the role of Maradona in making people fall in love with football.

"Diego may be eternal now, but for forever, Diego will also have a most prominent place in the incredible story of all football fairy tales. Our deepest sympathy goes to his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, dear Diego. We love you," Infantino said.

On October 30, Maradona was taken to a hospital for medical examination. The authorities later announced that the former football player had undergone brain surgery. Maradona was discharged from the facility on November 12.

Related Topics

Football Attack Died FIFA May October November Family All From Love Sad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

6 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

6 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

7 hours ago

Argentine President Announces 3-Day Mourning Over ..

4 hours ago

Without government aid, US spending, incomes stall ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.