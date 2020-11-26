FIFA President Infantino Expresses Regret Over Death of Diego Maradona

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed regret over the death of great Argentine forward Diego Maradona.

On Wednesday, the Argentine Football Association confirmed that Maradona had died of a heart attack at the age of 60.

"Today is an unbelievably sad day. Our Diego left us. Our hearts - of all of us who loved him for how he was, and for what he represented - have stopped beating for a moment. Our silence, our tears, our pain is the only thing we are feeling deep inside us at this time," Infantino said on late Wednesday, as quoted by FIFA.

The FIFA head has praised the role of Maradona in making people fall in love with football.

"Diego may be eternal now, but for forever, Diego will also have a most prominent place in the incredible story of all football fairy tales. Our deepest sympathy goes to his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, dear Diego. We love you," Infantino said.

On October 30, Maradona was taken to a hospital for medical examination. The authorities later announced that the former football player had undergone brain surgery. Maradona was discharged from the facility on November 12.