FIFA Women's World Cup An Economic Boon For Australia: Report
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup had an economic impact exceeding one billion dollars, Football Australia (FA) has revealed.
FA on Friday released a comprehensive report on its Legacy 23 strategy, which aimed to harness the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to deliver enduring benefits for the sport.
According to the report, the tournament was the first Women's World Cup to break even with an economic impact of 1.32 billion Australian Dollars (865.
9 million U.S. dollars) in Australia alone.
More than 1.7 million tickets were sold for the World Cup - beating the previous record of 1.35 million set in 2015 - and Australia's semifinal defeat to England became the country's most watched television broadcast since the current ratings system began in 2001.
Chief executive of FA James Johnson said that in order to continue the momentum of the tournament FA is aiming to secure the hosting rights for the 2026 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup.
Recent Stories
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
More Stories From World
-
Vietnam's exports of fruit, vegetable to hit 6.5 bln USD in 20241 minute ago
-
Four dead, 19 missing as fire guts Spanish apartment block1 minute ago
-
Homes lost to bushfires as Australia's Victoria lashed by extreme heat, winds1 minute ago
-
German companies embrace Chinese market amid EU protectionism concerns1 minute ago
-
China's home prices continue to cool in January, declines narrowing2 minutes ago
-
Feature: China-Laos Railway fuels tourism boom in Laos11 minutes ago
-
Panasonic starts expansion of SMT machine factory in east China11 minutes ago
-
Outage on AT&T wireless service hits thousands in US for hours52 minutes ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 end at records after blowout Nvidia results1 hour ago
-
US to sanction over 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'1 hour ago
-
For some Republican women in South Carolina, Nikki is the one1 hour ago
-
Chinese FM stresses all member states to work together to make SCO bigger, stronger1 hour ago