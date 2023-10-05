Open Menu

FIFA World Cup 2030 To Span Three Continents With Morocco, Portugal, And Spain As Co-hosts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

FIFA World Cup 2030 to span three continents with Morocco, Portugal, and Spain as co-hosts

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- The FIFA World Cup 2030 is set to be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with three other countries in South America also involved in staging games to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the event, according to FIFA on Wednesday.

The FIFA Council conducted a videoconference in Zurich, Switzerland, to confirm the sole candidacy, which is a combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. They will receive automatic qualification to the tournament if they complete a successful bidding process in 2024.

"The FIFA Council also agreed unanimously that the only bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 will be the joint bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain," FIFA President Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying in the FIFA statement. "In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents - Africa, Europe, and South America - six countries - Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay - welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup."

