Fifteen Afghan Soldiers Killed, 9 Wounded In Militant Attacks In Country's East - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Fifteen Afghan Soldiers Killed, 9 Wounded in Militant Attacks in Country's East - Governor

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Fifteen soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) and the Border Forces were killed and nine others were wounded in militant attacks in the country's eastern Paktia province's Patan district, district governor told Sputnik on Friday.

"Last night, several militants attacked three ANA and border checkpoints in the Maqbalo Valley near the Durand Line, and the fighting continued until the morning," Patan district governor Eiyd Mohammad Ahmadzai told Sputnik.

Ahmadzai added that 15 ANA and border soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in the attacks.

Local residents said three checkpoints had collapsed in the Maqbalo Valley, but Ahmadzai denied this, saying that several insurgents were killed or wounded by the Afghan forces.

The Taliban radical movement has not yet commented on the incident.

