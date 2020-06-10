Fifteen Coronavirus Patients Recover in Transnistria Over Past Day - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Fifteen patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) - up from seven the day before - bringing the number of recoveries to 716, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by four - nearly the same as yesterday - to 1,039, the center said.

The death toll is unchanged at 39, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 404,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7 million.