UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fifteen Coronavirus Patients Recover In Transnistria Over Past Day - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

Fifteen Coronavirus Patients Recover in Transnistria Over Past Day - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Fifteen patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) - up from seven the day before - bringing the number of recoveries to 716, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by four - nearly the same as yesterday - to 1,039, the center said.

The death toll is unchanged at 39, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 404,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7 million.

Related Topics

World Same March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.