Fifteen Dead, 22 Missing After Landslide in Western Kenya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) At least 15 people were killed and 22 others remain missing after a landslide hit Kenya's Elgeyo-Marakwet county, media reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

According to the Citizen tv broadcaster, the landslide occurred on April 18 due to heavy rains in the area and hit several houses, a trading center and a police station in Chesogon area. The number of casualties has been rising since then.

Regional Commissioner George Natembeya told the broadcaster that employees of the Kenyan Red Cross, military personnel and rescuers take part in the rescue operation. The operation is complicated by a high water level, a large amount of mud, rocky terrain and heavy rains.

According to Daily Nation newspaper, over 4,000 local residents have been forced to leave their houses as a result of the disaster. All those in need will receive humanitarian assistance from the country's military.