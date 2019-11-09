UrduPoint.com
Fifteen Detained, 3 Arrested In Major Anti-Terror Operation In Athens - Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:16 PM

A major anti-terror operation was carried out in Greek capital of Athens in which three people were arrested and 15 were detained over involvement in the terrorist Organization for Revolutionary Self-Defense and in criminal attacks, the Greek police said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) A major anti-terror operation was carried out in Greek capital of Athens in which three people were arrested and 15 were detained over involvement in the terrorist Organization for Revolutionary Self-Defense and in criminal attacks, the Greek police said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has already praised the police over their success, the press service told Sputnik. The prime minister reaffirmed the commitment "to permanently and irrevocably put an end to the issue of internal Greek terrorism."

The operation started Friday noon in the Attica region. The special forces conducted 13 house searches, detained 15 people and arrested three.

Two men, aged 41 and 45 years, were arrested and charged with terrorist crimes, possession of explosives, violation of the law on weapons and forgery of documents. A 39-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly violating a gun law, police said.

Another arrest warrant has been issued to a 46-year-old citizen on charges of terrorism.

One of those arrested was previously convicted in the case of the Revolutionary Struggle terrorist organization.

During searches, five Kalashnikov rifles, one sub-machine gun, two pistols, gelatine dynamite, detonators, and CS tear grenades were found and confiscated.

A forensic firearm examination of Kalashnikov assault rifles found that one of them was used to rob a store in the Athens region of Cholargos at the end of October, and the other was used in four terrorist attacks, the responsibility of which was claimed by the Organization for Revolutionary Self-Defense.

The police said that the same organization took responsibility for the grenade explosion on November 10, 2016 near the French Embassy in Athens, one police officer was injured.

