UrduPoint.com

Fifteen Energy Facilities Damaged In Ukraine On Tuesday - Zelenskyy's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Fifteen Energy Facilities Damaged in Ukraine on Tuesday - Zelenskyy's Office

More than 90 missiles were fired at Ukraine on Tuesday, 15 energy infrastructure facilities in different regions were damaged, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) More than 90 missiles were fired at Ukraine on Tuesday, 15 energy infrastructure facilities in different regions were damaged, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said.

"More than 90 missiles were fired on the territory of Ukraine.

About 15 energy facilities were damaged, 15 facilities in different regions. Because of this, we now have blackouts in the following regions and cities: in the city of Kiev, Vinnytsia region, Volyn region, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernovets and Chernihiv regions," he said in a commentary to local tv channels.

Related Topics

Ukraine Chernihiv Rivne Ternopil Cherkasy Kirovohrad Poltava Sumy Zhytomyr Dnipropetrovsk Donetsk Kharkiv Kiev TV

Recent Stories

Imran ridiculing nation, his motives to be exposed ..

Imran ridiculing nation, his motives to be exposed soon: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 AJK President warns India against any misadventure ..

AJK President warns India against any misadventure against the liberated AJK ter ..

2 minutes ago
 Democrats Say Hope US High-Level Contacts With Chi ..

Democrats Say Hope US High-Level Contacts With China Will Continue After Biden-X ..

2 minutes ago
 Ex-US Senate Candidate 'Not Optimistic' Republican ..

Ex-US Senate Candidate 'Not Optimistic' Republicans Can Block Ukraine Aid in Nex ..

6 minutes ago
 ECC allows continuation of PM relief package to KP ..

ECC allows continuation of PM relief package to KPK, approves funds for PSM gas ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely to Happen If U ..

Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely to Happen If US Stops Speculations - Bout's ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.