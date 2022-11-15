(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) More than 90 missiles were fired at Ukraine on Tuesday, 15 energy infrastructure facilities in different regions were damaged, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said.

"More than 90 missiles were fired on the territory of Ukraine.

About 15 energy facilities were damaged, 15 facilities in different regions. Because of this, we now have blackouts in the following regions and cities: in the city of Kiev, Vinnytsia region, Volyn region, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernovets and Chernihiv regions," he said in a commentary to local tv channels.