Fifteen Hungarian Soldiers Hospitalized After Clashes in Kosovo - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Fifteen Hungarian soldiers who serve in the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) were taken to hospitals after clashes between Serbs and security forces in northern Kosovo, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"About the condition of the injured Hungarian soldiers, 15 injured (soldiers) needed hospitalization, fortunately, no one was killed," the minister said during a press conference, adding that Budapest has not yet decided if it will replace injured soldiers in the KFOR.