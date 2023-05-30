Fifteen Hungarian Soldiers Hospitalized After Clashes in Kosovo - Szijjarto

Fifteen Hungarian soldiers who serve in the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) were taken to hospitals after clashes between Serbs and security forces in northern Kosovo, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Fifteen Hungarian soldiers who serve in the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) were taken to hospitals after clashes between Serbs and security forces in northern Kosovo, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"About the condition of the injured Hungarian soldiers, 15 injured (soldiers) needed hospitalization, fortunately, no one was killed," the minister said during a press conference, adding that Budapest has not yet decided if it will replace injured soldiers in KFOR.

Meanwhile, the Italian Defense Ministry said 34 KFOR soldiers, including 14 Italians, were wounded in the clashes in northern Kosovo. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that all the Italian soldiers injured in the clashes in Kosovo had been taken to hospitals and that none of them were seriously injured.

"(They have) no life threatening conditions, nobody has been injured severely, and all of them have been taken to to hospital. I would like to relieve the minds of their families," he told Italian broadcaster Rete4.

Crosetto added that the current situation in northern Kosovo seems to be calming down, but he urged his Kosovar counterpart to use his influence with the president of the unrecognized republic so that "a fresh wound does not open in Europe."

Later the same day, the Italian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the health of the Italian soldiers had improved and that three of them had already returned to their duties.

"The units of the Italian ground forces that participated in .

.. restoring order and protecting the infrastructure of Zvecan have returned to the Italian base to be replaced by other units of the armed forces ... Three of the injured soldiers have been declared healthy and have resumed their regular duties," the statement said.

The representative of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, Jacek Goryszewski, said that Polish soldiers were not harmed during the clashes.

"The number of Polish troops in Kosovo is almost 300. About 100 of them and 23 vehicles are currently deployed. The situation is stable, the soldiers are safe and none of them has been injured," he said, adding that the Polish soldiers were mostly deployed in cordons maintained around administrative buildings.

The head of the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Viola Amherd, said the members of the Swiss peacekeeping unit Swisscoy deployed in Kosovo were safe.

"The events in Kosovo show how important the deployment of KFOR is for the stability of the country, and I thank everyone who has worked for this. The members of Swisscoy are safe," she tweeted.

At the same time, the Swiss Foreign Ministry condemned the "violent attacks" on the KFOR troops and called on all parties to avoid provocations.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to municipal buildings in the northern Kosovo towns of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok to demand the withdrawal of police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office after elections boycotted by Serbs. Police and KFOR troops were deployed to the protest sites.