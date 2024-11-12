Fifteen Inmates Killed In Ecuador Jail Clashes: Prison Service
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 10:21 PM
At least 15 inmates were killed and 14 injured in clashes Tuesday at a prison in the Ecuadoran port of Guayaquil that has been plagued by violence, the state prison service said
Guayaquil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At least 15 inmates were killed and 14 injured in clashes Tuesday at a prison in the Ecuadoran port of Guayaquil that has been plagued by violence, the state prison service said.
"This morning, in a pavilion of the Litoral penitentiary, serious incidents were reported between inmates, resulting in a preliminary toll of 15 dead and 14 wounded," the prison service said.
Inmates could be seen placing a body on the ground in a yard next to a long row of corpses wrapped in blankets, in AFP video taken at the scene.
In another part of the prison, dozens of prisoners sat in rows guarded by security force members.
Once seen as a beacon of stability in South America, Ecuador has become one of the world's most violent nations and a major drug trafficking hub in recent years.
Much of the violence has taken place in prisons where clashes between rival drug cartels have left more than 460 inmates dead since 2021.
The Litoral penitentiary is Ecuador's biggest, with a population of 6,800 inmates.
The prison service said that a "significant contingent" of troops and police had been deployed to restore order at the prison, which was now under the "full control" of the authorities.
Recent Stories
PM, Czech Premier discuss opportunities in economic development
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming
Mayor Wahab lauds government school students for securing top positions in matri ..
54 cases registered against PTI founder, LHC told
PTI lacks faith in parliamentary dialogue: Kayani
14 dead 12 missing as bus crashed off bridge in Thalichi
Divisions on display as EU top team faces grilling
DPM/ FM Dar says int’l financial structure skewed against climate responsive i ..
Myanmar ethnic armed group says 11 killed in airstrike on teashop
PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months
Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister
IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water
More Stories From World
-
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming14 minutes ago
-
Divisions on display as EU top team faces grilling14 minutes ago
-
DPM/ FM Dar says int’l financial structure skewed against climate responsive investment14 minutes ago
-
Myanmar ethnic armed group says 11 killed in airstrike on teashop14 minutes ago
-
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change1 hour ago
-
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause52 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind2 hours ago
-
Crisis-hit Germany headed for February 23 snap election2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results3 hours ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash3 hours ago
-
Romina urges South Asian countries to unite for regional climate action3 hours ago
-
Pakistan for redefining climate finance to enable developing countries meet NDC goals: PM40 minutes ago