KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Rescuers are extinguishing fire in a building that has been converted into a nursing home in Kharkiv, as a result of the fire 15 people were killed and another five were injured, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said on Thursday.

"On January 21, in Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the second floor in a two-story residential building converted into a nursing home. As of 16.05 [14:05 GMT], the bodies of 15 people were found at the site of the fire, five people were injured. The area of the fire is 100 square meters," the statement says.

It is noted that 28 rescuers and seven vehicles were involved in extinguishing the fire. The incident is classified as a national emergency.