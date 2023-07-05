Fifteen Killed in India by Lightning Strikes in Past 24 Hours - Reports

Fifteen people were killed after being struck by lightning in India's eastern state of Bihar in the last 24 hours, Indian media reported on Wednesday, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Fifteen people were killed after being struck by lightning in India's eastern state of Bihar in the last 24 hours, Indian media reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

Bihar's Rohtas district reported five deaths followed by two in each of the districts of Katihar, Gaya and Jehanabad and one each in Khagarai, Kaimur, Buxar and Bhagalpur, the Hindustan Times reported, citing a statement issued by the state's Chief Minister's Office.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences and announced 400,000 rupees ($4,800) in support payments to the families of the victims each, the newspaper reported.

Most of the lightning strikes reportedly occurred when people were working in the fields during the rains. One person died and two others were injured when a wall collapsed following heavy rain, media said.

The downpour is continuing in parts of Bihar. The Disaster Management Department has asked people to stay indoors during rains in view of thunderstorms and lightning.