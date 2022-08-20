UrduPoint.com

Fifteen Killed In Massive Road Accident In Turkey's Gaziantep - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) A crash involving several large vehicles in the southern Turkish region of Gaziantep on Saturday left 15 people killed, Governor Davut Gul said.

"The preliminary death toll is 15, including three firefighters, two medical workers and two journalists," Gul was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

A passenger bus crashed into an ambulance, a firefighter truck and a journalist live-stream van, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported. It said that 22 people were injured in the accident.

