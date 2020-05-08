(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Fifteen migrant workers have died in a train accident in the Indian state of Maharashtra after they reportedly fell asleep on the tracks and were hit by a cargo train, according to domestic media reports on Friday.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, the migrant workers were traveling the 98 miles between the towns of Jalna and Bhusawal on foot. They fell asleep on the tracks and were eventually struck by a cargo train at approximately 05:30 local time [00:00 GMT], the broadcaster stated.

In the aftermath of the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the victims and their families.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray announced that the victims' families will each receive 500,000 rupees ($6,608) in compensation, the broadcaster reported.

Maharashtra state has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, with 17,974 of the country's 56,342 cases. Stringent lockdown measures have entered force in the state, prompting many migrant workers to attempt to return home.