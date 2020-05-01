UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fifteen Militants Killed, 10 Wounded In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Fifteen militants have been killed and 10 have been wounded in Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar, the local authorities said on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Fifteen militants have been killed and 10 have been wounded in Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar, the local authorities said on Friday.

According to a statement by Deedar Lawang, a spokesman for Logar's governor, the militants planned an attack on security posts in the province's Baraki Barak district but were repelled by the security forces.

"Fifteen insurgents were killed and 10 others were wounded in air and artillery strikes by the Afghan forces, and the bodies of several others remained on the battlefield," the statement read.

Lawang added that three Afghan National Army soldiers had been killed in the operation and two others had been wounded.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.

