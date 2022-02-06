UrduPoint.com

Fifteen People Arrested In Helsinki During 2nd Day Of Protests - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 11:30 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) During the second day of the Convoy Finland protests in Helsinki where demonstrators speak out against COVID-19 restrictions and press for a two-fold fuel tax reduction and resignation of the government, 15 people were arrested, the police said.

Organizers said that they will keep holding the protests in front of the Finnish parliament until Wednesday. The rally was encouraged by the protests of Canadian truckers, who opposed vaccine mandates.

"The police arrested a total of 15 people during the evening due to destructive behavior," the agency said on Saturday, adding that traffic was suspended along Mannerheimintie, one of the central highways, until 11:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT).

On Friday, police arrested 55 protesters.

>