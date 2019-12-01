UrduPoint.com
Fifteen People Dead After Bus Falls Off Bridge In East Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 02:00 PM

Fifteen People Dead After Bus Falls Off Bridge in East Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Fifteen people have died and another eighteen have been been injured after a bus fell off a bridge into a river in Russia's eastern Zabaikalsky Territory, a spokesman from the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

The traffic accident took place on Sunday morning on the Mogoytuy-Sretensk-Olochi highway, when a bus carrying 43 passengers had a burst front tire, which caused the accident, according to the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Traffic Safety.

"According to the preliminary information, there are 33 victims, 15 of them have died," the spokesman said.

He specified that six people have been hospitalized.

