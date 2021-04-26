(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Fifteen people were hospitalized with injuries after the rocket attack in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kunar, a source in the Kunar Civil Hospital told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, another source told Sputnik that five people were injured as a rocket hit the provincial governor's office in Asadabad, where a Quran recitation competition was taking place.

All the victims participated in the competition.