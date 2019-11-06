UrduPoint.com
Fifteen People Killed In Attack On Security Checkpoint In Thailand - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:30 AM

Fifteen People Killed in Attack on Security Checkpoint in Thailand - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Fifteen people were killed in an armed attack on a security checkpoint in central Thailand's Muang district, media reported Wednesday.

According to the Bangkok Post newspaper, citing authorities, there were at least ten attackers.

The insurgents walked through the rubber plantation to the checkpoint building and attacked defense volunteers around 11.20 p.m. on Tuesday (16:00 GMT).

The media outlet added that 11 people died on the spot, another four died from their injuries. Three more people were taken to the hospital.

According to officials, the attackers stole victims' weapons. At about the same time, two other checkpoints were attacked, but no casualties were reported.

