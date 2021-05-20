UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fifteen People Killed In Burkina Faso's North In Suspected Terrorist Attack - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:39 AM

Fifteen People Killed in Burkina Faso's North in Suspected Terrorist Attack - Reports

Fifteen people were killed and one individual wounded in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso, Radio Omega reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities, who claim the incident to be a terrorist attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Fifteen people were killed and one individual wounded in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso, Radio Omega reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities, who claim the incident to be a terrorist attack.

The assault occurred overnight Wednesday in the Adjarara locality in the Oudalan province. According to the regional governor, the armed attackers were terrorists.

While no armed group has yet claimed responsibility for the ambush, attacks such as abductions and killings are a permanent fixture of the area, part of Africa's Sahel region, known for the presence of various terrorist groups.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Terrorist Governor Burkina Faso

Recent Stories

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

2 minutes ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

2 minutes ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

2 minutes ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

2 minutes ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

6 minutes ago

Italian President Plans to Step Aside After Mandat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.