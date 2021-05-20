Fifteen people were killed and one individual wounded in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso, Radio Omega reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities, who claim the incident to be a terrorist attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Fifteen people were killed and one individual wounded in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso, Radio Omega reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities, who claim the incident to be a terrorist attack.

The assault occurred overnight Wednesday in the Adjarara locality in the Oudalan province. According to the regional governor, the armed attackers were terrorists.

While no armed group has yet claimed responsibility for the ambush, attacks such as abductions and killings are a permanent fixture of the area, part of Africa's Sahel region, known for the presence of various terrorist groups.