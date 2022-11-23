Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Keep US Title 42 in Place - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The attorneys general from 15 Republican-led US states have filed a lawsuit asking a Federal court to keep Title 42 in place to allow the authorities to reject asylum-seeking migrants from entering the United States based on health-related issues, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

The fifteen attorneys general on Monday night asked a federal judge to keep the COVID-19-era policy in place and allowed the authorities to restrict asylum-seekers from crossing into the United States after the judge issued a ruling last week that blocked the rule, the report said.

The Trump-era Title 42 has blocked some two million asylees and refugees from entering using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext. Since President Joe Biden assumed office, well over two million immigrants have entered the United States. Estimates by some organizations dealing with immigration issues note more than five million illegal immigrants have entered the country.

The attorneys general said that lifting the rule, which the Biden administration has sought to end, will increase the flow of migrants and directly harm their states, the report said.

Last week, US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan vacated Title 42, saying the Biden administration could not continue the immigration policy that the previous Trump administration instituted and practically close the border while restricting asylum-seekers from entering the United States, the report added.

The attorneys general argue that allowing migrants to enter the United States will impose financial burdens on the states involuntarily hosting them and added that the states are entitled to "special solitude" in the standing analysis, according to the report.