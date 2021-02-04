KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Fifteen Taliban militants were killed and three others injured in an operation by the Afghan defense forces in the southern province of Kandahar, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

The Taliban gathered in Kandahar province's Arghandab and Dand districts to launch attacks on the Afghan security forces' posts, the ministry said.

"Defense and security forces, in a joint operation and with the support of the air force, targeted the militant group, killed 15 Taliban and wounded three others," the Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

In this operation, the police discovered and confiscated light and heavy ammunition, four motorcycles, and two more vehicles loaded with improvised explosive devises.