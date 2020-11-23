UrduPoint.com
Fifteen Taliban Killed In Afghan Gov't Airstrike In Central Uruzgan Province - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:10 PM

Fifteen Taliban Killed in Afghan Gov't Airstrike in Central Uruzgan Province - Official

Fifteen Taliban militants were killed and 13 others injured in an attack by the Afghan government's air forces in the central Uruzgan province, the provincial governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Fifteen Taliban militants were killed and 13 others injured in an attack by the Afghan government's air forces in the central Uruzgan province, the provincial governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Taliban attacked a number of security checkpoints in Gizab district last night, after which government air forces targeted the Taliban and their hideouts.

Fifteen Taliban were killed, including a Taliban commander, and 13 others, including two other Taliban commanders, were wounded," spokesman Ahmad Shah Sahil said.

The Taliban have not yet provided any comment.

A source in Gizab district specified that the air forces launched the attack on the Saydan village. "Two children and a woman" were killed as a result of the attack, the source told Sputnik.

Officials in Uruzgan have not commented on civilian casualties from the airstrikes.

