Fifteen Taliban Killed In Retaliatory Attacks By Afghan Forces In Kandahar - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

Fifteen Taliban Killed in Retaliatory Attacks by Afghan Forces in Kandahar - Ministry

Fifteen Taliban militants were killed in retaliatory attacks by the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in the southern Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defense said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Fifteen Taliban militants were killed in retaliatory attacks by the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in the southern Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the Taliban insurgents launched attacks on ANSF in Kandahar's Panjwai district, namely Balghor, Charkh Ab and Gulbagh areas, on Sunday.

"As a result of retaliatory attacks by Afghan forces, 15 Taliban insurgents were killed and five others were wounded," the Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The ministry added that Taliban's weapons and ammunition were destroyed in the fighting, and five anti-vehicle mines planted by the Taliban in public roads were discovered and defused.

More Stories From World

