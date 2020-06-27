Fifteen Taliban Members Killed, 6 Injured by NATO Forces in S. Afghanistan - Authorities

Fifteen members of the Taliban group were killed and six others were wounded in an attack by the NATO-led international forces in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, the provincial governor's press office said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Fifteen members of the Taliban group were killed and six others were wounded in an attack by the NATO-led international forces in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, the provincial governor's press office said in a statement on Saturday.

"Taliban insurgents in the Siasang Valley of Kandahar's Arghandab district wanted to attack security forces at around 11:00 p.m. [18:00 GMT on Friday], the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) launched air strike on them and 15 killed and six others were injured," the press office said.

In a separate incident in the Maroof district, six Taliban members were killed in clashes with security forces.

Moreover, in the east of Afghanistan, two armed Taliban were killed and four others were injured in clashes that erupted after the militants attacked security posts.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked security and defense checkpoints in Qassaban, Dewi and Manozai areas of the Alishang district of Laghman province. Two Taliban insurgents were killed and four others were injured in the clash," Laghman police spokesman Shafiullah Afghanyar told Sputnik.

No Afghan security forces were killed or wounded in the incident in Laghman.

The Taliban have not commented on the attacks.