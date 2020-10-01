(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News - 01st October, 2020) Fifteen Taliban militants have been killed in separate clashes with government forces in southern Afghanistan, Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Thursday.

Both incidents happened on Wednesday, when the Taliban attempted to attack police in two Kandahar districts.

The ensuing clashes in the Jahangir Manda area of Arghistan district left 12 militants killed and three others injured. Weapons and three motorcycles were also recovered from the militants.

In the Maruf district, three militants were killed and two were wounded.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the clashes.

Deadly militant attacks and bomb blasts continue to regularly rock Afghanistan, despite the start of direct talks in Qatar between Kabul and the radical movement in September.