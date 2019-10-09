UrduPoint.com
Fifteen Terrorist Acts Prevented In N.Caucasus Since Year Start - Antiterrorism Committee

Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Fifteen acts of terrorism have been prevented in the North Caucasus since the start of 2019, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said in a statement Tuesday.

"Opening the committee's meeting, [NAC head and Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander] Bortnikov said that this year, 15 terrorism-related crimes had been prevented and 30 terrorist cells eliminated, whose participants were preparing to commit crimes in crowded places, at religious sites, and also intended to commit attacks on law enforcement officials," it said.

