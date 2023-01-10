UrduPoint.com

Fifteen US Commandos Questioned Under Investigation Into Drug Use - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Fifteen US Commandos Questioned Under Investigation Into Drug Use - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Fifteen US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) soldiers were questioned last week under an investigation into drug use at Fort Bragg military base, US media reported on Tuesday.

All 15 commandos were released after questioning, with two of them being "cleared of any wrongdoing," Lt. Col. Michael Burns, spokesman for the USASOC, said, according to the Fayetteville Observer newspaper.

Burns added that the investigation by the US Army Criminal Investigation Division was not over, thus it was inappropriate to discuss any details.

"All soldiers have the right to due process, including the presumption of innocence under the Uniform Code of Military Justice," the spokesman said, as quoted by the media.

Burns added that the USASOC did not condone any drug use and was fully cooperating with the investigators.

No soldiers were detained or charged, the newspaper noted.

Related Topics

Army Fayetteville Criminals Media All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of att ..

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of attacking Taliban-govt as "irresp ..

3 minutes ago
 "Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

16 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

1 hour ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.