Fifteenth Russian Aircraft Leaves for Italy to Help Fight Coronavirus - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The fifteenth aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has taken off from a Moscow region airport, departing for Italy to help combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The fifteenth Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from the Chkalovsky airfield (Moscow region) to deliver special equipment and means to fight the coronavirus to the Italian Air Force's Pratica di Mare base (30 kilometers southwest of Rome, Italy)," the ministry said.

It said that by agreement with the Italian side, the first area where Russian military experts would be involved would be the city of Bergamo (Lombardy, Italy).