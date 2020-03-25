Fifteenth Russian Military Aircraft Arrives in Italy to Assist COVID-19 Fight - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRATICA DI MARE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The fifteenth aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has arrived in Italy for assisting the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The fifteenth Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force's military transport aviation, carrying equipment for diagnostics and disinfection, has delivered the special equipment and means for the coronavirus fight to the Italian Air Force's Pratica di Mare airbase," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release.