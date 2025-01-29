Fifteenth Saudi Relief Plane Departs For Syria With Essential Aid Supplies
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The 15th Saudi relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), left King Khalid International Airport for Damascus International Airport on Wednesday, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.
The assistance aims to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people during this critical time and underscores Saudi Arabia's longstanding commitment to supporting other countries in times of need.
