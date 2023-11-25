Open Menu

Fifth Arab Water Conference Develops Inspiring Roadmap To Achieve Regional Water Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Participants in the Fifth Arab Water Conference, which was held in parallel with the 15th session of the Arab Ministerial Water Council in Riyadh, underlined the need for a roadmap to achieve sustainable water security in the Arab World.

The conference, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture from November 22 to 23, saw nine panel sessions with the participation of Arab water ministers and representatives of regional and international organizations which discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint Arab action in water-related fields.

The conference’s concluding statement valued the initiative of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to establish the Global Water Organization, expressing hopes that the Riyadh-based organization would contribute to achieving water security in the Arab region.

