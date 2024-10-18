Fifth Batch Of Palestinian Students Leaves Cairo For Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM
CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The fifth batch of 11 Palestinian students from Gaza, left Cairo for Pakistan on Friday to complete their studies in the country. The Pakistan embassy in Cairo facilitated the entire process for their departure.
The Palestinian students will join medical institutes of Pakistan under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and significant efforts of Global Relief Trust, Doctors of Rahman and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Egypt, Cairo.
In July, the Government of Pakistan had announced to allow medical students from Gaza to complete their medical education in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.
The decision was made to enable Gaza students to continue the final years of their medical education in the fields of cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, pediatrics and surgery to address critical requirements in Gaza healthcare system.
