Fifth Batch of Russian S-400 Air Defense System Parts Arrives in Turkey - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The fifth plane carrying components of Russian S-400 air defense system arrived in Turkey on Sunday morning, and two more batches are expected to be delivered later in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"The delivery of S-400 parts to Turkey continues. In this context, the fifth plane has landed at the Murted air base.

The arrival of another two planes is expected during the day," the ministry said.

The first batch of S-400 components was brought to Turkey on Friday.

The United States has repeatedly warned Ankara against buying the Russian air defense systems, saying that they are incompatible with NATO systems and may expose weaknesses of the F-35 jets to Russia's advantage. Turkey, in turn, has insisted that it is not going to give up its $2.5 billion contract with Russia.