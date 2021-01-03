UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fifth Body Uncovered In Norway Landslide Aftermath, 5 Remain Missing - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Fifth Body Uncovered in Norway Landslide Aftermath, 5 Remain Missing - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Rescue workers in Norway have uncovered a fifth body four days after a landslide destroyed dozens of houses 18 miles north of capital city Oslo, media reported Sunday.

According to state broadcaster NRK, five people remain missing as search operations continue in the locality of Ask in the Gjerdrum municipality.

The body was found at 06:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT), no details as to the identity of the victim were given in a regular police briefing at the site, NRK reported.

This leaves five of the original 10 people reported missing still unaccounted for, including one nuclear family of a mother, father and child.

The large landslide hit Ask late on December 30 leaving 10 injured prompting the evacuation of some 1,500 people.

Related Topics

Injured Police Nuclear Norway Oslo SITE December Sunday Family Media

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

4 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.