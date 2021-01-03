Fifth Body Uncovered in Norway Landslide Aftermath, 5 Remain Missing - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Rescue workers in Norway have uncovered a fifth body four days after a landslide destroyed dozens of houses 18 miles north of capital city Oslo, media reported Sunday.

According to state broadcaster NRK, five people remain missing as search operations continue in the locality of Ask in the Gjerdrum municipality.

The body was found at 06:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT), no details as to the identity of the victim were given in a regular police briefing at the site, NRK reported.

This leaves five of the original 10 people reported missing still unaccounted for, including one nuclear family of a mother, father and child.

The large landslide hit Ask late on December 30 leaving 10 injured prompting the evacuation of some 1,500 people.