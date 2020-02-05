Fifth Canadian Case of Coronavirus Identified in Province of British Columbia

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Canadian province of British Columbia recorded its second case of the novel coronavirus, health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters.

The announcement brings the total number of cases in Canada to five. Three other patients are suffering from the deadly virus in Ontario, government officials confirmed at the end of January.

"We have identified a second case of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus here in British Columbia," Henry said on Tuesday.

Henry said that the woman in her 50's became ill a few days prior, following a visit from relatives from Wuhan.

BC's Health Officer added that the ailing woman's close personal contacts are also being tested for the virus.

The death toll from the outbreak in the Chinese province of Hubei has risen to 479, the number of those infected with the virus has reached 16,678, the regional health committee said Wednesday.