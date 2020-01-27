Fifth Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Australia - NSW Chief Health Officer

The fifth case of the deadly coronavirus virus has been confirmed in Australia, Chief Health Officer of Australia's state of New South Wales, Kerry Chant, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The fifth case of the deadly coronavirus virus has been confirmed in Australia, Chief Health Officer of Australia's state of New South Wales, Kerry Chant, said on Monday.

Australia's fourth case was confirmed in Sydney on Sunday. All four people have been transferred to a hospital and are being kept in isolation, media reported, citing health authorities.

"The patient was immediately put into isolation in a home isolation setting, and then once the diagnosis was confirmed, the patient has just been transported to Westmead Hospital," Chant said, as quoted by the 9news.com.au news portal.

The 21-year-old woman arrived in Sydney's international airport on Thursday on the MU749 flight from China's Wuhan, the city where the virus outbreak started. She developed symptoms of the coronavirus 24 hours later.