Fifth Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Mexico - Chiapas Health Authorities

Fifth Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Mexico - Chiapas Health Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Mexico has confirmed a fifth case of the new coronavirus, in the state of Chiapas, local health authorities have announced.

Chiapas Health Secretary Jose Manuel Cruz Castellanos said at a press conference on Sunday, as broadcast on Twitter, that the sixth case was an 18-year-old female who recently came back from Italy. Her test results revealed on Sunday morning that she had the COVID-19 virus.

Another young woman who returned from Italy to Mexico together with the 18-year-old also tested positive for the new coronavirus earlier this week.

Mexico now has a total of five confirmed coronavirus cases, two of them registered in Mexico City.

Brazil, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic have also reported COVID-19 cases this week.

Italy and Iran have become the recent hotbeds of the infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 7,160 coronavirus cases have been registered outside of China, where the outbreak started in December.

