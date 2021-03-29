UrduPoint.com
Fifth EU, UN Donor Conference For Syria Set To Commence On Monday

Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The fifth European Union-United Nations donor conference for Syria is set to begin on Monday, with the international community expected to offer billions of Dollars in pledges to aid humanitarian efforts in Syria and the region.

A "day of dialogue" is expected to take place on Monday, which is set to see European Union and United Nations officials discuss Syria's pressing humanitarian needs with civil society members and officials from  refugee-hosting countries.

The ministerial conference, which is set to include interventions by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The international community pledged a total of 6.9 billion Euros ($8.1 billion) at the fourth Brussels conference for Syria this past June. Following the event, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said that the bloc has contributed a total of 20 billion euros to Syria since the outbreak of hostilities 10 years ago.

Speaking to Sputnik last week, Andrei Engstrand-Neacsu, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' country office in Syria, said that he was skeptical that members of the international community would put forward the required funds to meet Syria's growing humanitarian needs.

"While I do recognize there's an opportunity, I do not believe that we will see an increase or a response from the EU that matches the needs of Syria today, for a number of reasons, not least the COVID-19 impact on the European nations and their economies," Engstrand-Neacsu said.

The conference is set to be conducted in a virtual format in light of COVID-19.

At a similar pledging event for Yemen at the start of March, members of the international community committed an extra $1.7 billion to aid humanitarian efforts in the conflict-ridden country, a sum that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called "disappointing."

