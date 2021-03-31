UrduPoint.com
Fifth EU-UN Donor Conference For Syrian Crisis Raises $6.4Bln In Pledges - Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:52 AM

Fifth EU-UN Donor Conference for Syrian Crisis Raises $6.4Bln in Pledges - Commissioner

The fifth EU-UN donor conference for Syria and the region raised a total of $6.4 billion in pledges, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Tuesday evening, marking the end of the two-day event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The fifth EU-UN donor conference for Syria and the region raised a total of $6.4 billion in pledges, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Tuesday evening, marking the end of the two-day event.

"I have the privilege of announcing the total pledge from this year's Brussels conference for Syria. The total pledge amounts to 5.3 billion euros, or $6.4 billion, of which for 2021, 3.6 billion Euros or $4.4 billion in grants, of which for 2022 and beyond, 1.7 billion euros or $2 billion in grants," Lenarcic said.

The European commissioner added that international banks and financial institutions had announced a further $7 billion in loans for Syria and the region.

Throughout the day, world leaders announced their humanitarian pledges for Syria and refugee-hosting countries such as Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Opening the day's proceedings, Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, confirmed the bloc's 560 million euro ($646 million) pledge for 2021, and added that the same amount would be contributed in 2022.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced the country's "largest pledge in the last four years," totaling 1.738 billion euros ($2.03 billion) in humanitarian support, and the US and Saudi Arabia pledged $596 million and $560 million, respectively.

In the conference's final session, Japan committed roughly $200 million more in humanitarian support to Syria and the region. Representatives from Canada and the Republic of Ireland pledged a further $49.5 million and $26.9 million, respectively, for 2021.

The two-day conference began with a so-called day of dialogue on Monday. During the talks, members of the Syrian civil society, officials from Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan, as well as representatives from UN agencies discussed ways of delivering aid to Syrians as the international community marks the tenth anniversary of the outbreak of hostilities in the Arab country.

