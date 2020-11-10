UrduPoint.com
Fifth Il-76 Aircraft With Russian Peacekeepers Leaves For Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The fifth Il-76 aircraft with Russian peacekeepers on board to be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh took off from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The fifth Il-76 military transport aircraft with Russian peacekeepers on board took off from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield. Personnel of the peacekeeping unit, armored personnel carriers and materiel are on board," the statement said.

Earlier reports said Russia's peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh would number 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 pieces of equipment.

More Stories From World

