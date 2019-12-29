UrduPoint.com
Fifth In Month Unauthorized Rally Against Russia-Belarus' Deep Integration Starts In Minsk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Fifth in Month Unauthorized Rally Against Russia-Belarus' Deep Integration Starts in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) An unauthorized rally of the Belarusian opposition against the deepening of integration with Moscow ” the fifth such gathering since the beginning of December ” is taking place in the center of Minsk on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally started at noon local time (09:00 GMT), when about 10 people gathered on October Square in the Belarusian capital. Several dozens of people have subsequently joined the protest. Activists are carrying historical white-red-white flags, which is a symbol of the Belarusian National Republic, and demand to "declassify" documents on the further integration of Belarus and Russia.

The previous rallies against Belarus' integration with Russia were held in Minsk from December 7-8 against the background of a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, and on December 20-21.

Putin and Lukashenko discussed further integration and energy issues. The meeting marked the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and the presidents managed to iron out differences on issues ranging from customs to electricity, oil and gas.

All December rallies were peaceful and were held in the form of marches in the city center. No one was detained during the rallies, but a Belarus-based human rights center said that there had allegedly been trials of some participants, which resulted in fines and administrative detention.

