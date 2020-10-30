UrduPoint.com
Fifth Lawmaker Over Past Month Leaves Pro Moldova Party

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Member of Moldovan Parliament Corneliu Padnevici said on Friday that he had decided to leave the Pro Moldova party and become an independent member, making him the fifth lawmaker to flee the party this month.

The Pro Moldova faction was created in February by Andrian Candu, the former deputy president of the Moldovan Democratic Party (MDP), the leader of which, according to Candu, had betrayed the MDP's ideology. Other lawmakers who supported Candu joined the faction, and in June, it was registered as a political party. However, this month four lawmakers ” Sergiu Sirbu, Grigore RepeÈciuc, Ruxanda Glavan and Eleonora Graur ”have already left the party, with Padnevici following them.

"Today, I have left Pro Moldova parliamentary faction and will continue my work as an independent member.

Despite the fact that I was one of the founders of Pro Moldova and spared lots of efforts to turn it into an alternative political power, I feel that can not participate in the development of this political project anymore," Padnevici wrote on Facebook.

The politician added that he would support the ideas in parliament that are aimed at improving the citizens' living standards, and trying to avoid populism and political rivalries.

The parliament members' decision to flee Pro Moldova comes in the wake of Moldova's Election Commission's refusal to register Candu as a presidential candidate ahead of the election set on November 1 because the politician had not managed to collect the minimum number of signatures from each district of the country.

