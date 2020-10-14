UrduPoint.com
Fifth Meeting Of BRICS Energy Ministers To Start On Wednesday Under Russia's Chairmanship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Fifth Meeting of BRICS Energy Ministers to Start on Wednesday Under Russia's Chairmanship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The fifth energy ministers' meeting of the BRICS group of countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will take place on Wednesday under Russia's presidency in the association.

The meeting, which starts virtually at 11 am GMT, will be chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

The ministers will discuss coordination of international efforts on overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the energy sector as well as the expansion of cooperation within BRICS.

The sides plan to touch upon the future development of the BRICS Platform for Energy Studies, launched last year at Russia's initiative. The BRICS ministers will also come up with a road map for the development of energy cooperation until 2025.

