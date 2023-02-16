UrduPoint.com

Fifth Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform Taking Place In Paris

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Fifth Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris

Tens of thousands of people are taking part in the fifth nationwide protest in Paris against the controversial pension reform of the French government, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Tens of thousands of people are taking part in the fifth nationwide protest in Paris against the controversial pension reform of the French government, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday.

The protest began at 13:00 GMT at the Place de la Bastille in central Paris. The demonstrators started marching toward the Place d'Italie, carrying banners of leading French trade unions and holding posters with slogans "Macron, hands off our pensions!" and "No to pension at the age of 64!".

As many as 200 demonstrations are expected to take place across France on Thursday, including in major cities, such as Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Nantes.

Earlier in the week, air traffic controllers at Paris Orly Airport announced a strike against the controversial reform, prompting the administration to ask air carriers to cancel 30% of flights on Thursday due to the protests.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023.

Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64 years.

It is already the fifth nationwide strike in France since Borne's announcement as people protest the reform. The first general strike against the pension reform took place on January 19 and gathered over a million people nationwide, with 80,000 in Paris. A total of 2.8 million people took part in the second demonstration on January 31.

However, only around 757,000 people showed up at the third nationwide protest last week, with 57,000 in Paris alone. During the fourth strike on Saturday, the French Interior Ministry estimated nationwide attendance at 963,000, whereas France's largest union, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), put the figure at 2.5 million, BFMTV reported.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Interior Ministry France Traffic Nantes Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Paris January September From Government Million Airport Labour

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Heritage Fe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Camel Racing

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates world’s largest ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates world’s largest solar-powered data centre

3 minutes ago
 Sunak, Duda Agree on Importance of Stepping Up Aid ..

Sunak, Duda Agree on Importance of Stepping Up Aid to Ukraine in Coming Weeks

4 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for improving business clim ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for improving business climate, restoring business confid ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost produ ..

Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.